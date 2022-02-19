'When Will We Get Jobs?': Angry Protestors Heckle Rajnath Singh at UP Rally
Singh told the protestors that they had not yet got jobs due to difficulties created by the coronavirus pandemic.
In an embarrassing incident for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just a day before phase three of the Uttar Pradesh (UP) polls, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was heckled by young protestors, who raised slogans asking him when they would get jobs.
The incident took place at a rally in the Gonda district of UP. Before Singh could start his address to the public, the young protestors started raising slogans.
"Sena bharti chalu karo (start recruitment in the army)," the protestors were heard saying.
Singh, in an attempt to calm them down, said, "Hogi hogi (It will happen)."
He added that there were some problems due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that is why they had not got jobs yet.
This comes after UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had claimed that crores of jobs were created during his tenure.
The polling for 59 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh across 16 districts will take place on Sunday, 20 February.
Three Crore Jobs Promised in BJP Manifesto
In the election manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls, the BJP has promised three crore jobs. In a bid to woo farmers, the party has also promised free electricity to farmers for irrigation.
Adityanath had also said that he would bring a law that would award a minimum sentence of 10 years and Rs 1 lakh fine for those convicted of committing 'love jihad'.
The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party is considered the main contender against the BJP in the ongoing elections. The election result will be declared on 10 March.
