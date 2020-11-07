Rajiv Gandhi Case: Madras HC Extends Parole Of Accused Perarivalan

Perarivalan's mother, T Arputham, filed a habeas corpus petition in the HC seeking an extension of the 30-day parole. In the petition she said that the court should extend the parole, as convicts in jail were testing positive for the coronavirus. Perarivalan has been in jail for over 29 years.

Taking cognisance of the situation, the court extended Perarivalan's parole by two more weeks till 23 November.

Earlier the Tamil Nadu government had refused to grant him leave till 2022 as he had come out on parole only last year due to his father's health and to attend a wedding.

However, the Madras HC ignored the government's order and granted Perarivalan bail.

Perarivalan has received parole at a time when there is an increased demand to release the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case since they have served over two complete life terms.