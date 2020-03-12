‘Never Thought of CM Post, Will Always Be Party Head’: Rajinikanth
Addressing the media on Thursday, 12 March, to make a ‘significant political announcement’, actor-turned politician Rajinikanth said he has “never been interested to be a chief minister” and that he “will always be a head of the party.”
“I have always made it clear I've never been interested to be a chief minister. I will always be a head of the party” he said, adding that the person who will be chosen to be head of the state will be a “young, educated and smart person who is keen to take the state forward.”
Loading...
Rajinikanth had announced his entry into politics in 2017. Last Thursday, he had met with the district secretaries of his political grouping.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )