‘Never Thought of CM Post, Will Always Be Party Head’: Rajinikanth

Addressing the media on Thursday, 12 March, to make a ‘significant political announcement’, actor-turned politician Rajinikanth said he has “never been interested to be a chief minister” and that he “will always be a head of the party.”

“I have always made it clear I've never been interested to be a chief minister. I will always be a head of the party” he said, adding that the person who will be chosen to be head of the state will be a “young, educated and smart person who is keen to take the state forward.”