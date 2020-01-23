Rajinikanth Takes on Periyar – Foot-in-Mouth or Political Debut?

Did Rajinikanth lie?

No, but he mixed up the details. He quoted a report that appeared on Outlook in 2017, which had done the same thing.

The effigies of Rama and Seetha were fully clothed. But they weren't just garlanded with chappals, they were also beaten with them.

Effigies and posters of Vishnu, Shiva, Parvathi, Ayyappa and other smaller Gods were paraded naked, and shown having sexual communion.

No Tamil publication except the Thuglak published it. But there was a report in The Hindu, the next day (25 January, 1971), by the Salem correspondent who wrote on the 'Superstition Eradication Conference', in which, 'a 10-foot long image of Lord Rama was carried on a vehicle and dozens of people kept beating it with chappals'. And that an image of Lord Rama cutout in wood was set afire at the end of the parade.

The CM of the time K Karunanidhi first denied the incident, and then at a press conference held on 1 February the same year, said, "I am saddened to hear of the news that the procession at Salem in which idols were displayed obscenely have hurt the sentiments of the theists."