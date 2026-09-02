'We'll Ally With SP but it Will Be 'Equal'': Congress UP In-Charge RP Gautam

Look, Uttar Pradesh has a dictatorial government. One that has no faith in this country's courts, no faith in the law. It has turned the police into killers. Under the law, if a crime happens anywhere, the police are supposed to arrest the accused, investigate, file a chargesheet, the court takes cognizance, frames charges, holds a trial, records evidence, and if guilt is proven, then punishment is given.

Dalits, Muslims, Brahmins have been killed at the hands of the police in the name of encounters. And they are running bulldozers and demolishing the homes of the poor. And they have specifically run a campaign against Muslims. If we talk about the Nepal border area, numerous madrasas and mosques have been demolished. Whereas there are churches there too, there are temples there too — those were not attacked.

So, if we evaluate these facts, it becomes clear that this government is not doing a single thing in the interest of the people. Papers are being leaked, there is no justice in exams. In the matter of 68,000 vacancies, they stole nearly 8,000 vacancies meant for OBCs and SCs and gave them to the general category. So, this is committing terrible injustice against the backward classes, against Dalits. And they are targeting Muslims, targeting and demolishing their homes, targeting and shutting down their businesses.

Now tell me, during Kanwar Yatra the entire road remains closed, but if people want to offer half an hour of namaz, you are filing cases against them, intimidating them. Brother, the government doesn't have its own religion — the government's religion is the Constitution. So either treat everyone the same way — that no religious event will happen on the road, no one will block the road, no one will close it. But giving free rein to one religion while targeting another religion and filing cases against it — that is wrong, isn't it?

And in cases of crimes against Dalits, Uttar Pradesh is number one in all of India. In cases of rape and harassment of women too, Uttar Pradesh is number one in all of India. So this is a dictatorial regime. Here there is no justice at all for the poor, for women, for Dalits, for the backward classes, for tribals, for Muslims. Whose government is this? This is only a government of the Thakurs.