Rajasthan Speaker Moves SC Against ‘Interference’ By High Court
CP Joshi said that he, as the Speaker, has complete authority to send show cause notices to the rebel MLAs.
Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi on Wednesday, 22 July, moved the Supreme Court against “interference” of the high court after the HC directed a stay on the disqualification proceedings against MLA's of the Sachin Pilot camp.
“Speaker has the complete authority to send a show-cause notice. I have asked my counsel to file SLP in Supreme Court,” Joshi had earlier told news agency ANI.
“Speaker's responsibilities are well defined by the Supreme Court and the Constitution. As Speaker, I got an application and to seek information on it, I issued show-cause notice. If show cause notice will not be issued by authority, then what is the work of the authority?” Joshi had said.
Joshi’s move came after the Rajasthan HC, on Tuesday asked the Assembly Speaker to not take any action against former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel Congress MLAs till the court has pronounced a verdict. The final order is slated to be pronounced on Friday, 24 July.
After Sachin Pilot, along with the other MLAs, rebelled against his own government led by Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan, Joshi had issued a show cause notice. Pilot’s camp had challenged the disqualification proceedings in the HC on 16 July.
During a court hearing of the case, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing on behalf of the Speaker, argued that the petition of the Pilot faction is premature and hence, should be dismissed.
Singhvi, according to ANI, had stated that the Speaker’s order can be challenged only on limited grounds, and those grounds were not in the petition.
Harish Salve and Mukul Rastogi, senior advocates appearing for the Pilot camp, had argued that the petitioners had neither defected from the party nor given up their membership, and that the Speaker was acting with “mala fides,” reported Live Law.
