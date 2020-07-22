Rajasthan Speaker Moves SC Against ‘Interference’ By High Court

Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi on Wednesday, 22 July, moved the Supreme Court against “interference” of the high court after the HC directed a stay on the disqualification proceedings against MLA's of the Sachin Pilot camp.

“Speaker has the complete authority to send a show-cause notice. I have asked my counsel to file SLP in Supreme Court,” Joshi had earlier told news agency ANI.

“Speaker's responsibilities are well defined by the Supreme Court and the Constitution. As Speaker, I got an application and to seek information on it, I issued show-cause notice. If show cause notice will not be issued by authority, then what is the work of the authority?” Joshi had said.