'Tu Sala N**ch': Dalit Journalist Beaten In Udaipur, 2 FIRs Filed, 1 Against Him

The accused, Gopal has filed an FIR against Salvi under BNS sections 115(2) - Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt and 126(2) - Punishment for wrongful restraint.

Gopal works as a local stringer. Salvi alleged that he tried to disrupt his work before as well. One of his brothers is an informant to the police and the other works with Anganwadi workers.

There is history that predates them.

Around 4-5 years ago, Salvi has reported on a story which involved one of Gopal's brothers. Salvi alleged, "His brother works with Angwanwadi workers, they are registered at his house. I got information that there were lapses in how many Angandwadi workers were there, who was getting food, ration or money. I reported on it and since then, Gopal has been targeting me."

Gopal has denied this and said he has not held grudges against him for any story.

Meanwhile, the targeted attacks, according to Salvi progressed to social media. He posted against him in January this year as well, Salvi alleged.

On 10 November 2025, Salvi field a complaint against him as Gopal had reportedly wrote slander against him on social media. Salvi said he also approached SC ST court but has not received any order yet.