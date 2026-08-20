'Tu Sala N**ch': Dalit Journalist Beaten In Udaipur, 2 FIRs Filed, 1 Against Him

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In Udaipur's Gogunda, a Dalit journalist, Lakhan Salvi, 42, was brutally attacked in an alleged case of caste-based violence on Wednesday, 19 August. "I was called 'neech' right before I was beaten. I was just doing my job," claimed Salvi.
Salvi, an independent journalist was working on a story, covering people's voices in Jaswantgarh who had come to submit a memorandum to the SDM Gogunda regarding their problems. Shortly after, as he went downstairs to talk to some people, the accused Gopal Lodha disrupted his work, said Salvi.
The accused Gopal allegedly said, "Tujhe dekh loonga baad mein. After the byte was done he said, "Tu sala neech," "Ye neech mujhe patrakarata sikha rha hain." He called me 'neech' at least 15 times. He continued to abuse my caste identity and then said, "Tu sala neech Gogunda ko tu kha gaya, Gogunda ko loot rha hain, tumahra yahan kya hain?" he said, claimed Salvi.
After this verbal assault, Salvi stated that Gopal punched him a couple of times and then some people separated the two of them. "He also tried to hit at my private parts but I stopped him," noted Salvi. The Quint has seen the video of the crowd distancing them.
"After 5-10 minutes, he returned. He had some sharp object in between his fingers. He punched me so hard that a part of the object cut through my lip and hit my teeth. There are injuries on my head, face, neck, arms and chest. My head was bleeding."Lakhan Salvi to The Quint
The assault did not stop there.
After some locals took Salvi to a nearby hospital, the main accused, Gopal barged into the hospital with his brother, Kailash Lodha and attacked him again.
"He came running and hit me on my head from behind as the nurses were tending to my injuries. CCTV footage also shows him running away," said Salvi. The Quint has also seen the CCTV clip of the accused rushing out of the hospital.
Noted activist and author Bhanwar Meghwanshi posted his video from the hospital and said, "His body was smeared with blood, and an FIR has been lodged regarding this matter at the Gogunda police station. We strongly condemn this attack on a journalist who comes from the Dalit community, and we request the administration to arrest the accused with immediate effect."
An FIR was registered under BNS sections 115(2), 126(2) and 3(5) and SC/ST sections on the day of the incident itself, however, another FIR, this time by the accused was filed against Salvi.
Speaking to The Quint, the accused, Gopal had another story to tell.
"Lakhan started it. He abused me first and punched me. Then I hit him and during the fight, he got hurt with my pen and ring. I did not abuse his caste. At the hospital, I did not mean to hit him, when he turned abruptly, my hand hit him," he said.
'Had FIR Been Filed Earlier...'
The accused, Gopal has filed an FIR against Salvi under BNS sections 115(2) - Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt and 126(2) - Punishment for wrongful restraint.
Gopal works as a local stringer. Salvi alleged that he tried to disrupt his work before as well. One of his brothers is an informant to the police and the other works with Anganwadi workers.
There is history that predates them.
Around 4-5 years ago, Salvi has reported on a story which involved one of Gopal's brothers. Salvi alleged, "His brother works with Angwanwadi workers, they are registered at his house. I got information that there were lapses in how many Angandwadi workers were there, who was getting food, ration or money. I reported on it and since then, Gopal has been targeting me."
Gopal has denied this and said he has not held grudges against him for any story.
Meanwhile, the targeted attacks, according to Salvi progressed to social media. He posted against him in January this year as well, Salvi alleged.
On 10 November 2025, Salvi field a complaint against him as Gopal had reportedly wrote slander against him on social media. Salvi said he also approached SC ST court but has not received any order yet.
"Had they registered an FIR back then, he would have not done this today, abusing my caste and attacking me in broad daylight," Salvi told The Quint.
"One journalist has to run here and there to get an FIR filed, to be heard. It has been almost 10 months but my complaint was not taken seriously and now there was a brutal attack. What does a journalist or a citizen have to do to be heard? asked Salvi.