Rajasthan Crisis: Pilot Threat Still Looms Over ‘Jadugar’ Gehlot

However, it is believed that Gehlot preempted Pilot's rebellion by alleging a plot to topple his government and the arrest of two individuals by the Special Operations Group. Pilot couldn't gather the MLAs he had hoped for. Gehlot went for the kill and in a show of strength, carried out a headcount of over 100 MLAs in front of the media on 13 July. For the time being, this put paid to claims by Pilot's supporters that he has the support of 30 MLAs.

However, the trouble is far from over for Gehlot. The fact that he had to take his MLAs to a resort, indicated that there are still fears that some of them could be made to switch. The sudden raids by Income Tax officials on pro-Gehlot MLAs and businessmen added to Gehlot's woes and could potentially scare MLAs.

The later on Monday, the Bharatiya Tribal Party - whose two MLAs are said to have been supporting Gehlot - suddenly announced that it would abstain in the event of a trust vote.

Then one by one, several pro-Pilot leaders like Ramesh Meena, Hemaram Chaudhary and Deependra Singh Shekhawat began attacking Gehlot, indicating that the rebellion is far from over. One of them went to the extent of demanding a trust vote on the floor of the House, claiming that the government is in a minority.