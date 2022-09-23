ADVERTISEMENT
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Confirms He Will Contest Congress Presidential Polls
Gehlot said that no member of the Gandhi family will be filing their nomination for the upcoming election.
i
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday, 23 September, confirmed that he will be contesting the upcoming Congress presidential election.
He also said that no member of the Gandhi family will be filing their nomination for the polls.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and politics
Topics: Congress Ashok Gehlot
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×