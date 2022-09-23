ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Confirms He Will Contest Congress Presidential Polls

Gehlot said that no member of the Gandhi family will be filing their nomination for the upcoming election.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday, 23 September, confirmed that he will be contesting the upcoming Congress presidential election.

He also said that no member of the Gandhi family will be filing their nomination for the polls.

(This story will be updated with more details.)

