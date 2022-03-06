Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Summoned by Court in Alleged Phone-Tapping Case

The case was filed by advocate OP Solanki after the alleged phone-tapping scandal in Rajasthan came to the limelight during infighting between the Ashok Gehlot and the Sachin Pilot camps in the Rajasthan Congress.

Another case was filed in the Delhi crime branch after a complaint by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

A number of audio clips had emerged of alleged conversations between Congress leaders and a man named Gajendra Singh when then Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot was leading a rebellion against Gehlot.

At the time, it was not clear whether Gajendra Singh was actually Union Minister Shekhawat or somebody else.

The conversations revolved around efforts to topple the Rajasthan Congress government led by Gehlot.

The CM's OSD Lokesh Sharma had also been interrogated by the crime branch, but he had denied all charges of phone-tapping.