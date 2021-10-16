Congress Working Committee Meet Underway; Rahul, Sonia Gandhi in Attendance
The CWC meeting has been called to deliberate upon the upcoming Assembly polls, among other things.
Congress Party President (interim) Sonia Gandhi, along with party leader Rahul Gandhi, arrived at the AICC office in the national capital on Saturday, 16 October, ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting.
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and senior party leader P Chidambaram are also in attendance at the meeting, news agency ANI reported.
The CWC meeting has reportedly been called to deliberate upon the current political situation, the upcoming Assembly polls, and the party's organisational elections.
Five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand – are expected to go to polls in February-March 2022.
(With inputs from ANI)
