Rahul Gandhi's Election Fraud Allegations: What the EC Isn't Telling You

On 5 November, India's Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, in his third such press conference held in recent months, presented data to claim 'large-scale' rigging of the 2024 Assembly elections in Haryana.

In a series of detailed accusations, Rahul pointed to duplicate voter photos, cross‑state voter entries, and deleted names from the rolls as evidence of systematic manipulation aimed at tilting the results.

He said that his team has data to prove that at least 25 lakh votes were fake, manipulated, or fraudulently cast, a claim that could undermine the legitimacy of the election process.

This has triggered intense debate across media and social media platforms.

Several mainstream media outlets, while covering the allegations extensively, questioned the scale and substantiation of his accusations. They pointed out that some of the anomalies Rahul cited, such as duplicate voter photos or names listed under 'house number 0', are common administrative errors seen in previous elections and are not necessarily indicative of fraud.