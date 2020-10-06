Briefly Stopped at Border, Rahul’s Tractor Rally Enters Haryana
Rahul Gandhi’s tractor rally, as a part of the “Kheti Bachao Yatra” began from Patiala.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tractor rally, as a part of the party's 'Kheti Bachao Yatra', was briefly stopped at the Haryana border on Tuesday, 6 October. The rally began from Nurpur in Patiala.
Gandhi was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar.
However, the rally was eventually allowed to enter Haryana.
Informing the public about being stopped at the border, Gandhi had earlier tweeted that he was willing to wait as long as was required.
"They have stopped us on a bridge on the Haryana border. I’m not moving and am happy to wait here.1 hour, 5 hours, 24 hours, 100 hours, 1000 hours or 5000 hours," tweeted Gandhi.
However, barely half an hour after his tweet, Gandhi was allowed to pass.
The Congress has announced that as a part of its Kheti Bachao Yatra, Rahul Gandhi will hold a series of meetings with farmers across the country.
