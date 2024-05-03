Rahul in Rae Bareli, Gandhis Abandon Amethi? Elections 2024 With Faye & Aditya

With three more phases to go in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the Congress party on Friday, 3 May, finally announced Rahul Gandhi's candidature from the Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh.
Both Rae Bareli and Amethi used to be considered as the home ground of the Gandhi family. However, that changed in 2019 when Union Minister Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi.
Now, the Congress has decided to field a non-Gandhi family member (Kishori Lal Sharma) from Amethi in the Lok Sabha polls, while Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from Rae Bareli (besides Wayanad in Kerala).
Meanwhile, the party has not announced Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as a candidate from any seat so far. As Amethi and Rae Bareli head to the voting booth on 20 May, why has Rahul Gandhi given up Amethi for Rae Bareli? Is it the right decision?
The Quint’s Aditya Menon and Beatroot News’ Faye D’Souza discuss along with veteran journalist CR Gowri Shanker in our weekly special 'Elections 2024 with Faye and Aditya' leading up to the crucial Lok Sabha elections. Tune in!
