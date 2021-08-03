Opposition Breakfast to Cycle Protest: Script Behind Rahul Gandhi's Recent Moves

The increased proactiveness of Rahul Gandhi is also visible in recent appointments within the Congress such as the new Pradesh Congress chiefs: Navjot Singh Sidhu in Punjab, A Revanth Reddy in Telangana and K Sudhakaran in Kerala. It can also be seen in the consultation-driven Cabinet reshuffle being carried out in Rajasthan for which Ajay Maken, a key member of Rahul's team, is the main pointsperson.

There's another development that is unfolding - the possibility of strategist Prashant Kishor joining the Congress in an important capacity, perhaps as general secretary in-charge for election strategy. It is quite likely that Kishor's inputs have played a role in Rahul Gandhi's recent activity.

All these point towards one thing - Congress is in for a major overhaul in the immediate future. This may or may not mean that Rahul Gandhi returns as Congress president, but it is clear that he is the driving force behind this overhaul.

While some Congress leaders may disagree with the nature of the changes and some may lose influence, but there may be hardly anyone in the party who would dispute the need for such an overhaul.

Convincing other Opposition leaders to back Rahul Gandhi may be slightly more tricky. While DMK, RJD and JMM have accepted Rahul Gandhi's leadership even earlier, it may not be that easy to get parties like TMC and SP to do the same. It is also not clear how comfortable allies like NCP and Shiv Sena would be with the idea of Rahul Gandhi as a PM face.

The other problem is that Gandhi has been the de-facto challenger to PM Modi for much of the past seven years. And except for a brief while in 2018, Modi has consistently had a healthy lead over Gandhi in every survey, indicating a major gap in the popularity of the two. The gap is particularly wide in the Hindi belt and Western India.

It remains to be seen if a repackaged, PK-advised Rahul Gandhi and an overhauled Congress would be sufficient to close that gap.