‘Scindia Went With RSS to Save Political Future’: Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 12 March, said that Jyotiraditya Scindia abandoned his ideology and joined hands with the RSS.

“This is a fight of ideology, on one side is Congress and BJP-RSS on the other. I know Jyotiraditya Scindia’s ideology, he was with me in college, I know him well. He got worried about his political future, abandoned his ideology and went with RSS,” he said.