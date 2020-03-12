‘Scindia Went With RSS to Save Political Future’: Rahul Gandhi
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 12 March said that Jyotiraditya Scindia abandoned his ideology and joined hands with the RSS.
“This is a fight of ideology, on one side is Congress and BJP-RSS on the other. I know Jyotiraditya Scindia’s ideology, he was with me in college, I know him well. He got worried about his political future, abandoned his ideology and went with RSS,” he said.

“Reality is that he will not get respect there (BJP) and he will not be satisfied. He will realize this, I know because I have been friends with him for long. What is in his heart and what is coming out of his mouth are different,” he added.

Gandhi on Wednesday had said Jyotiraditya Scindia was one person who could walk into his house anytime, dismissing suggestions that the party’s top leadership was not giving him a hearing.

“He was one guy in the Congress who could walk into my house anytime, as he was in with me in college,” Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament.

He later retweeted a photo of his with Scindia and Kamal Nath after the Madhya Pradesh assembly victory, with a caption of Leo Tolstoy's quote “The two most powerful warriors are patience and tim”.

Gandhi also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "destabilising" the elected Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

Scindia quit the Congress on Tuesday and a day later joined the BJP amid a rebellion in Madhya Pradesh by his supporters, pushing the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

