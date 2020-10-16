Even Pak Handled COVID Better: Rahul Hits Out over IMF Data Again

On Friday, 16 October, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to express his disdain over the central government’s handling of the pandemic, calling it another “solid achievement”.

He supported his claim with a chart showing the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) GDP growth projections of 2020-21. IMF’s projections noted that India’s projected GDP growth (-10.30 per cent) was below Pakistan (-0.40 per cent) and Afghanistan (-5 per cent), which Gandhi made sure to highlight.