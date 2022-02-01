Rahul, Mamata Slam 'Zero Budget', Say Farmers & Middle Class Ignored

Soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's presentation of the Union Budget 2022 on Tuesday, 1 February, various Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee, criticised the government's allocations.

"M0di G0vernment’s Zer0 Sum Budget! Nothing for - Salaried class - Middle class - The poor and deprived - Youth - Farmers - MSMEs (sic)," stated Rahul Gandhi.