‘Astonished’: Rahul Gandhi’s Ministry Remark Draws Ire of BJP
“This is beyond my comprehension!” Union Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi faced a strong pushback from the Centre on Wednesday, 17 February, over his remarks during an address to the fishermen community in Puducherry.
"The government passed three Bills against farmers, the backbone of a nation. You must be wondering why I am talking about farmers at a meeting of fishermen. I consider you as farmers of the sea... If farmers of the land have a ministry in Delhi, then why can't farmers of sea have a ministry in Delhi,” Gandhi was quoted as saying.
“When we have an issue of farmers, we go to the ministry that belongs to the farmers. We go to the agricultural minister, but when fishermen have an issue, they do not have a minister to go to. And so I think an important thing we have to do for fishermen is we have to give them a ministry in the Central government, so their issues can be raised and their pain can be taken care of," he added.
Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Giriraj Singh responded saying, "I'm astonished to know that a party's leader is unaware of a separate ministry formed for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying by the PM in 2019. I took oath as its minister. Work is underway in Puducherry and in other parts for the first time."
"I'm saddened to see that Rahul Gandhi can't come out of Italy. He's trying to misguide farmers across the country. He is defaming our country in the world," he was further quoted as saying by ANI.
"This is beyond my comprehension! Rahul Gandhi is demanding for a separate Ministry for Fisheries whereas PM Narendra Modi has already created the Ministry for Fisheries in 2019 itself!" Union Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted.
Rahul Gandhi's visit to Puducherry comes ahead of the Assembly election in the Union territory by May this year.
