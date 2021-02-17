‘Astonished’: Rahul Gandhi’s Ministry Remark Draws Ire of BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi faced a strong pushback from the Centre on Wednesday, 17 February, over his remarks during an address to the fishermen community in Puducherry.

"The government passed three Bills against farmers, the backbone of a nation. You must be wondering why I am talking about farmers at a meeting of fishermen. I consider you as farmers of the sea... If farmers of the land have a ministry in Delhi, then why can't farmers of sea have a ministry in Delhi,” Gandhi was quoted as saying.

“When we have an issue of farmers, we go to the ministry that belongs to the farmers. We go to the agricultural minister, but when fishermen have an issue, they do not have a minister to go to. And so I think an important thing we have to do for fishermen is we have to give them a ministry in the Central government, so their issues can be raised and their pain can be taken care of," he added.