As it Happened in LS: MPs Come to Blows Over Rahul’s Jibe at PM
Treasury and opposition members nearly came to blows in Lok Sabha on Friday, 7 February, when Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan got attacked by Congress MPs after he attempted to read out a statement on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ‘danda’ comment on PM Modi.
HOW DID THE UPROAR START?
During Question Hour, when Gandhi asked a question related to establishment of medical colleges, Vardhan said before giving the answer, he would like to make a statement on the Congress leader's recent comment on the prime minister.
Vardhan said he "condemns in no uncertain words" the "outlandish" remarks of Gandhi.
Speaker Om Birla asked the minister to stick to his answer.
As Vardhan continued reading out the statement, Congress MPs came to the Well strongly protesting against the minister's move.
WHAT FOLLOWED?
One of the Congress members from Tamil Nadu, Manickam Tagore, came to the treasury benches and attempted to aggressively reach Vardhan, who was sitting in the second row.
Several MPs from both sides and union ministers, including Smriti Irani, prevented them from coming to blows.
"Guys, what are you doing. What is going on," Irani was heard saying.
Unnerved by the commotion, Vardhan continued reading his statement.
The minister said Rahul's father Rajiv Gandhi was a prime minister and even he was not targeted like this.
"I don't think in the worst of cases our party leaders have made such outlandish personal remarks against him threatening to beat him with dandas (sticks) and throwing him out of the country," Vardhan said.
"The entire House present here must in unequivocal terms condemn his remarks against our prime minister.
WHAT HAPPENED OUTSIDE THE HOUSE?
After the House was adjourned, several MPs of the ruling BJP demanded expulsion of Tagore from the House.
"Sadan se bahar karo. Mafi maango (Expel him from the House. Seek apology)," BJP members were heard saying.
Another member was heard saying, "Rahul Gandhi mafi maango (Rahul should tender apology)".
Gandhi made the remarks during a rally for the Delhi Assembly polls.
As soon as the House reassembled at 1 pm, Kirit Solanki, who was in the chair, adjourned proceedings till 2 pm.
When the House again met at 2 pm, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi condemned the Congress member's attempt to attack Vardhan.
"It is highly uncalled for. If anything is wrongly spoken then it is up to the Speaker to take a call but trying to attack the minister is condemnable," Joshi said.
As Congress members too were on there feet, A Raja, who was Chairing the proceedings of the House, adjourned it for the day.
(The article has been edited for clarity)
