Why Were Farm Laws Passed Hastily, Asks Rahul at Punjab Rally

On the first day, the protests shall begin with a public meeting at Badni Kalan in Nihal Singh Wala in Moga. The day is scheduled to end at a public meeting in Raikot and will cover a distance of over 20 kilometres.

On the second day, 5 October, the party will cover the same distance while visiting areas in Sangrur district, Patiala district, with receptions held at Fatehgarh Channa and Bahmna.



On the third and last day, 6 October, the rally will start at Patiala and enter Haryana by the end of the day for a series of programmes. While the opposition in Haryana is working on turning this rally by Gandhi a big show of strength for the state’s farmers, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Saturday has reiterated Gandhi will not be allowed to enter the state if he leads a protest march, The Indian Express reported.

"We have nothing to do what he (Rahul) does in Punjab, but we won’t let him enter Haryana. Earlier too, the Punjab government tried to spoil the peace in Haryana by gathering crowds twice but we did not allow them to do it," Vij said in a statement.