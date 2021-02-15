Assam Election: Can Congress’ Firm ‘No CAA’ Stand Alter Equations?

It is not surprising that both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress used Sivasagar to launch crucial aspects of their campaign for the Assam Assembly elections. Being the capital of the Ahom kingdom between 1699 and 1788, the city is of immense symbolic importance.

While the BJP organised the distribution of land certificates by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Sivasagar in January, the Congress on 14 February chose the city to put forward its main narrative for the upcoming elections.

"The Citizenship (Amendment) Act will never be implemented...we will oppose it tooth and nail," former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said at the rally in Sivasagar.

The CAA has been a major source of disaffection in Assam.