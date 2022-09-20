Resolutions Not Binding: Cong as State Units Call to Make Rahul Party President

With the Pradesh Congress committees passing resolutions seeking Rahul Gandhi at the helm of All India Congress Committee (AICC), party General Secretary, Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday, 20 September said such measures have no binding effect.

Amid indication that Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will contest in the party's presidential polls, Ramesh, also said any person could contest for the post, but he personally preferred to evolve a consensus around a candidate.

Speaking to reporters during the break time of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said if consensus was not possible, then the party was ready to go for an election and 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates will elect the president in a democratic manner.

Reacting to a query about seven PCCs passing resolutions asking Gandhi to be the President of the party, the former Union Minister said Congressmen are enthusiastic as they have been watching Gandhi walking for the past 13 days.