From ‘Personal Visit’ to ‘Partying’: Rahul’s Travel Invites Debate

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is presently abroad, and this trip of his, like all others, has invited a diverse range of reactions, with some defending his travel, and others taking jibes at him for being absent on Congress’ Foundation Day.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for abroad for a short personal visit and will be away for a few days," party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had announced on Sunday, 27 December, immediately triggering an avalanche of comments and questions.