From ‘Personal Visit’ to ‘Partying’: Rahul’s Travel Invites Debate
“Rahul Gandhi has left for abroad for a short personal visit,” Randeep Surjewala said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is presently abroad, and this trip of his, like all others, has invited a diverse range of reactions, with some defending his travel, and others taking jibes at him for being absent on Congress’ Foundation Day.
"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for abroad for a short personal visit and will be away for a few days," party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had announced on Sunday, 27 December, immediately triggering an avalanche of comments and questions.
Congress Leaders Defend Rahul’s Decision To Travel
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, according to ANI, said that Rahul has gone to see his grandmother, and asked his critics if that’s wrong.
“Rahul Gandhi has gone to see his grandmother. Is it wrong? Everybody has the right to undertake personal visits. The BJP is indulging in low-level politics. They are targeting Rahul Gandhi because they want to target only one leader.”KC Venugopal, Congress General Secretary
Meanwhile, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, according to ANI, reiterated that Rahul is on a short personal visit.
“We have informed before also that Rahul Gandhi is travelling on a short personal visit and he will be among us very soon.”Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress leader
Further, former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid, according to NDTV, stated that there must have been a valid reason for Rahul’s decision to travel, and that Priyanka Gandhi is still present.
“There could have been 101 reasons for his absence. We don’t want to speculate. If he took a call, it must be for a valid reason... Priyanka ji is here.”Salman Khurshid, Former Minister of External Affairs
BJP Hits Out at Rahul
Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted on Monday morning:
“Congress here is celebrating its 136th Foundation Day and Rahul Gandhi has disappeared.”
Further, in response to somebody who alleged that Rahul has nothing to do with his party, Chouhan replied: “...He must have gone to party!”
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, taking a swipe at Rahul, tweeted:
