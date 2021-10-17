'Punjab's Last Chance for Resurrection': Sidhu Writes to Sonia, Seeks Meeting
Thereafter, on Sunday afternoon, Sidhu tweeted a copy of the same letter.
Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, on Friday, 15 October, wrote to party president Sonia Gandhi asking for a meeting to present a 13-point agenda for the party’s campaign, and dubbing the same:
“Punjab’s last chance for resurrection and redemption.”
Some of the points highlighted by Sidhu in the letter are justice in sacrilege cases, Punjab’s drugs menace, agricultural issues, employment opportunities, sand mining, and welfare of backward classes.
Earlier on Thursday, Sidhu met Congress general secretaries KC Venugopal and Harish Rawat, following which he was quoted by ANI as saying that he will follow whatever directions senior leaders in the party have for him. In September, Sidhu had submitted his resignation from the post of the state’s party chief, days after Sidhu’s rivalry with former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh culminated into the latter's resignation.
