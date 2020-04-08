Around 2,000 NRIs Yet to Register With Police: Punjab NRI Minister

With the highest number of NRIs in the India, Punjab was the first state in India to announce a curfew on 23 March. Sensing the task ahead of them, Punjab's Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu wrote a letter to the Union government saying 90,000 NRIs had entered India in March and additionally asking for Rs 150 crore to effectively contain the spread of COVID-19.

However, almost two weeks later, Punjab's NRI Affairs Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi tells us that no money or assistance has come in yet.