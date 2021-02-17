Do Punjab Civic Poll Results Mean a ‘BJP-Mukt’ State?

The extent is almost unprecedented in recent times. For the first time in over five decades, the Congress will have its mayor in Bathinda. This has been a bastion of the SAD and is represented by Harsimrat Kaur in the Lok Sabha.

Besides Bathinda, Congress has won a majority in the muncipal corporations of Abohar, Batala, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Pathankot. In Moga, it is the largest party with 20 out of 50 wards but no party has received a majority. The results of the Mohali corporation will be announced later.

The Congress' main rival in the state - the Shiromani Akali Dal - could win just 23 out of 350 corporation wards compared to the Congress' 271 in these six cities. The BJP won 20 wards in all and Aam Aadmi Party just 9, out of which 4 were in Moga alone.

The Congress has also won majorities in the urban civic bodies in smaller cities like Barnala, Dhuri, Chamkaur Sahib, Malerkotla, Zirakpur, Mehatpur, Lohian Khas and Phillaur.

However, the SAD performed better in these smaller cities. It has come close to a majority on its own in Nayagaon and equalled the Congress' tally in Qadian.

AAP performed poorly across the state and failed to open its account in several cities.