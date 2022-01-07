ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab Govt Writes to MHA, Denies Breach in Security of PM Modi at Ferozepur

The Punjab government on Thursday had constituted a high-level committee to inquire into the matter.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Protesters blocked PM Modi's convoy on 5 January.</p></div>
The Punjab government, in a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has denied any breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security during his Punjab visit on 5 January, sources told The Quint.

In the letter, reportedly written by Punjab Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari on Thursday, 6 January, the MHA was apprised of a committee being formed by the state government to probe the matter, and was told that an FIR had been registered at Kuralgarh police station in Ferozepur district.

However, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma "rejected" the committee, stating it was being heralded by the "ones who hatched the conspiracy."

The MHA, on Thursday too, had set up a committee to inquire into the alleged lapses.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday directed the Registrar General of Punjab & Haryana High Court to secure records pertaining to PM Modi's visit to Punjab and also directed the Punjab government, the police, and other central and state agencies to cooperate and provide all the records immediately.

A political storm has erupted over an alleged security breach during PM Modi's visit to Punjab during which his convoy was blocked by protesters, forcing him to cancel his scheduled events and return to Delhi.

