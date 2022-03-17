Punjab Congress Churn Reveals 10 Key Mistakes; It Now Has 2 Big Posts to Fill

The Quint spoke to several Congress leaders from Punjab as well as backroom functionaries involved in the campaign on what they thought had gone wrong.

"The campaign lacked focus and a clear narrative. This is because there was no centralised decision making. The party couldn't even properly decide on which firm to hire for the campaign, what slogan to have," said a party leader from the Majha region.

"In contrast, the Aam Aadmi Party had a very clean narrative," the leader added.

One candidate who lost in the recent elections said, "I'm not saying that we didn't make mistakes but another reason for our loss, and the extent of our loss, is that no one anticipated that the Akalis would collapse in this manner. The entire anti-incumbency vote shifted to AAP. Some of the candidates who won, like Raja Warring and the winners in Majha won because SAD didn't collapse there."