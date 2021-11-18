Punjab CM Leads 15-Member Group to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Via Kartarpur Corridor

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday, 18 November, led a 15-member jatha of his Cabinet colleagues and their family members to Pakistan's Narowal district in order to pay obeisance at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, news agency ANI reported.

This comes a day after the Kartarpur Corridor was opened on Wednesday, 17 November, after being shut for more than 20 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CM Channi-led delegation left for the gurdwara via the Kartarpur Corridor on the eve of Guru Nanak's birth anniversary.