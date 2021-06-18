ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab CM Holds ‘Secret Meeting’ With Critic Partap Bajwa: Reports

Bajwa has, however, officially denied reports of having met Singh.

File image of Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and Partap Bajwa, used for representational purpose.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is believed to have won over his biggest critic, Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa. This development has been reported days ahead of Singh’s meeting with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

According to media reports, the duo met in Chandigarh and Bajwa has “sealed” a compromise with Singh.

However, NDTV has also reported that Bajwa has officially denied reports of having met Singh, claiming that his differences with him were “issue-based, not personal.”

“We are part of a family. If I invite him, I will inform everyone.”
Pratap Singh Bajwa
NDTV further reported, citing sources, that the CM has finally been able to get Bajwa in his corner in the fight against Navjot Singh Sidhu. This is a pertinent development as Punjab is slated to go to polls in 2022.

Singh has also reportedly been conducting meeting with MLAs and MPs in a bid to try and tackle dissent in the party.

Earlier on Thursday, 10 June, PTI had reported, citing sources, that the three-member All India Congress Committee (AICC) panel set up for the purpose of ending factionalism within Punjab Congress submitted a report to party head Sonia Gandhi.

No changes have been recommended in the high command of the party, however, the panel said that Sidhu will be “suitably accommodated” in the revamp, PTI reported.

As per NDTV, reports have indicated that Singh has been resistant to the idea of any big role for his rival, either in his cabinet or in the party organisation.

(With inputs from NDTV and PTI.)

