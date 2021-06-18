Punjab CM Holds ‘Secret Meeting’ With Critic Partap Bajwa: Reports

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is believed to have won over his biggest critic, Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa. This development has been reported days ahead of Singh’s meeting with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

According to media reports, the duo met in Chandigarh and Bajwa has “sealed” a compromise with Singh.

However, NDTV has also reported that Bajwa has officially denied reports of having met Singh, claiming that his differences with him were “issue-based, not personal.”