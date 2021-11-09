ADVERTISEMENT
Win for Sidhu, Punjab Cabinet Accepts APS Deol's Resignation as Advocate General
Deol’s appointment had been opposed by Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Punjab Cabinet has accepted the resignation of Advocate General APS Deol, reported ANI, citing Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi.
Deol’s appointment had been opposed by Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and reports indicate that Deol’s removal had been repeatedly sought by Sidhu.
