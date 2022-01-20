Punjab Elections: AAP's CM Candidate Bhagwant Mann To Contest From Dhuri

With just a month left for the Punjab Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced on Thursday, 20 January, that its chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann will contest the elections from Dhuri constituency in Sangrur district.

The announcement comes two days after declaring Mann as its CM face in the state. After announcing Mann’s Assembly seat in Mohali, AAP’s Punjab affairs co-in-charge Raghav Chadha said, “Mann is a pan-Punjab leader and will campaign for party candidates across the state. We are the only party to go into the polls with a CM face.”