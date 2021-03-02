Priyanka Gandhi Plucks Tea Leaves, Interacts With Workers in Assam
Priyanka Gandhi tweeted that she will not forget the love she received from the workers at the estate.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on her visit to poll-bound-Assam, interacted with locals of the state, plucked tea leaves alongside tea-garden workers, joined young people in Jhumur dance, and visited the Kamakhya Devi Temple in Guwahati, among other things.
On Tuesday, 2 March, the Congress party shared visuals of Gandhi bent intently over the lush Sudhuru tea garden, a basket dangling from her head, as she plucks clumps of tea leaves and gingerly places them in the basket.
As per the Congress Party’s twitter handle, Priyanka Gandhi also interacted with the workers of the Sudhuru tea garden. Sharing visuals of the interaction, the party wrote:
“Smt Priyanka Gandhi sits amongst brothers and sisters of the Sadhuru tea garden, Assam to understand their worries and apprehensions, their hopes and aspirations.”
'I Will Never Forget the Love'
Following her visit, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted that she will not forget the love she received from the workers at the estate.
“The life of tea garden workers is full of truth and simplicity and their labour is valuable for the country.
Today, I talked to them about their work and the well-being of the family and felt the difficulties they face in their lives.
I will not forget the love I received from them.”
Jhumur Dance, Visit to Kamakhya Temple
Previously, on Monday, Priyanka had also participated in the Jhumur dance with young people of the state.
A video of the same, shared by the Congress party shows Priyanka smiling ear to ear, with a gamusa around her neck, as she dances, hand in hand, with a bunch of young girls.
Priyanka had also reportedly visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guawahti on Monday, following which she tweeted that she had prayed for the well-being of the people of the country.
‘With People of Assam’
Sharing visuals from her interactions, Priyanka Gandhi also tweeted on Tuesday that “the multi-coloured culture of Assam is the power of the state” and that “the Congress Party is with the people of Assam in their fight to save their culture and heritage.”
The election in Assam will take place in three phases – the first on 27 March, the second phase on 1 April, and the third phase on 6 April.
