Priyanka Gandhi Plucks Tea Leaves, Interacts With Workers in Assam

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on her visit to poll-bound-Assam, interacted with locals of the state, plucked tea leaves alongside tea-garden workers, joined young people in Jhumur dance, and visited the Kamakhya Devi Temple in Guwahati, among other things.

On Tuesday, 2 March, the Congress party shared visuals of Gandhi bent intently over the lush Sudhuru tea garden, a basket dangling from her head, as she plucks clumps of tea leaves and gingerly places them in the basket.