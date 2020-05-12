Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM on Tuesday 12 May, on the plan ahead regarding tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.There is a great deal of curiosity on whether he would extend the lockdown that is officially supposed to end on 17 May.The lockdown was first imposed on 22 March for a nine day period, it was extended to 14 April and then 3 May and then 17 May by the central government.Modi’s speech comes a day after the centre interacted with chief ministers of different states regarding the road ahead.Ahead of the PM’s speech, The Quint took a look at the CVoter’s COVID-19 public opinion tracker. According to it, Prime Minister Modi continues to enjoy a great deal of support as far as his handling of the COVID-19 crisis is concerned.According to the tracker, as of 10 May, 92.8 percent respondents said that the Modi government is doing a good job in tackling coronavirus, while 5.8 percent said that the government isn’t doing a good job. This figure has been consistently above 90 percent for the past month or so.2 Graphs Reveal ‘Single Source’ Behind Spike in Modi’s PopularityThis is despite the massive increase in COVID-19 cases as well as the massive crisis faced by migrant labourers due to the lockdown.Fears regarding coronavirus, however, remain high with 44.1 percent respondents saying that they fear that they or their family could get infected by COVID-19, as of 10 May.This is an increase from 32.1 percent on 22 March, when the lockdown was imposed. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.