Karnataka PSI Scam: CID Arrests Prime Accused BJP Leader Divya Hagaragi

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Karnataka has arrested prime accused Divya Hagaragi, Archana and three others in Pune, Maharashtra, in a late night operation. The arrests were made in connection with the alleged Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) scam that has stirred controversy in Karnataka.

Divya Hagaragi, a member of Bharatiya Janata Party and the former president of Kalaburagi's BJP women's wing, who was reportedly absconding, was arrested from a hideout in Pune. Her husband Rajesh was arrested few days ago.