President Kovind’s Bypass Surgery Successful, Says Rajnath Singh
Singh congratulated the doctors for a successful surgery and prayed for the President’s quick recovery.
President Ram Nath Kovind has undergone a successful bypass surgery at AIIMS, Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday, 30 March.
Taking to Twitter, Singh congratulated the team of doctors for a successful operation and said he was praying for the president’s well-being and speedy recovery.
A statement from the President’s Secretariat on Saturday had said that Kovind was scheduled to undergo a bypass procedure at the hospital on Tuesday.
This came after President Kovind was taken to the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) after he experienced chest discomfort on Friday. After his condition stabilised, he was shifted to AIIMS in Delhi for further treatment and investigation.
