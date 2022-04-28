Prashant Kishor's Plan for Congress 'Had Nothing' on Leadership: P Chidambaram
The remark comes a day after poll strategist Prashant Kishor declined an offer to join the Congress.
A day after poll strategist Prashant Kishor declined an offer to join the Congress, party leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday, 27 April, said that Kishor's proposals for the rejuvenation of the grand old party had "nothing" on the matter of leadership.
In an interview with NDTV, Chidambaram stated, "PK plan had nothing on leadership issue. Didn't hear of any Priyanka for president proposal either."
The former finance minister added that the election strategist's analysis of poll data was impressive, and that the Congress intends to take action on some of his suggestions.
Amid speculations over Kishor's many meetings with the Congress top brass over the past few days, Kishor had on Tuesday announced that he had turned down the offer from the Congress as the party is in greater need of leadership and collective will to fix deep-rooted structural problems.
"I declined the generous offer of Congress to join the party as part of the EAG and take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms," Kishor wrote on Twitter
The grand old party, which witnessed massive losses and significant dwindling in its popularity in the recent Assembly elections in five states, had proposed that Kishor join its 'Empowered Action Group,' which would work on the party's campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Kishor's rejection of the Congress' proposal came after a series of meetings with party president Sonia Gandhi and senior leaders in Delhi, during which a committee was formed by Gandhi to evaluate the strategist's plan and submit a report.
(With inputs from NDTV)
