Prashant Kishor's Plan for Congress 'Had Nothing' on Leadership: P Chidambaram

"I declined the generous offer of Congress to join the party as part of the EAG and take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms," Kishor wrote on Twitter

The grand old party, which witnessed massive losses and significant dwindling in its popularity in the recent Assembly elections in five states, had proposed that Kishor join its 'Empowered Action Group,' which would work on the party's campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Kishor's rejection of the Congress' proposal came after a series of meetings with party president Sonia Gandhi and senior leaders in Delhi, during which a committee was formed by Gandhi to evaluate the strategist's plan and submit a report.