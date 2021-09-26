Ahead of West Bengal Bypolls, Prashant Kishor Enrolls As Bhabanipur Voter

Kishor has provided his "care of" address as that of Trinamool leader and CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee. He stayed with him during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Saptarshi Chowdhury, media-in-charge of BJP's West Bengal unit, tweeted in Bengali, "Finally Prashant Kishor is a voter from Bhabhanipur. Does the daughter of Bengal now favours bahiragato (outsider) voters (sic)."