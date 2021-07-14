Prashant Kishor Meets the Gandhis: Is This a Sign of Closer Ties in the Future?

Prashant Kishor's previous collaboration with the party, during the 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections didn't end on a positive note, with the Congress performing poorly in the election despite its alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

Since then there has been some reluctance in the party, particularly Rahul, to have an arrangement with Kishor. However, there has been a channel of communication between the Gandhis and Kishor and it is believed that he shares a good equation with Priyanka.

The opposition to Kishor within the Congress was also strengthened by the fact that two of his major clients were both parties that had broken away from the Congress – the YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh and Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. Even when he handled the DMK's campaign in Tamil Nadu, Kishor was said to have pushed the party for a much more aggressive approach towards the Congress on seat-sharing.

Kishor's meetings with non-Congress Opposition leaders like NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray also made a few in the Congress allege that he is trying to build a non-Congress Opposition.

However, Kishor, on his part, said that a 'Third Front' or 'Fourth Front' in India is a non-starter, indicating that he sees the Congress as being critical to any national-level anti-BJP alliance.

The Quint had reported earlier that Kishor's meetings weren't an effort at cobbling together a non-Congress Opposition but mainly to start work on a national alternative without necessarily waiting for the Congress to settle its internal issues.

The meeting on Tuesday with the Congress leadership is a natural culmination of this process. It is clear that Kishor's stock with the Congress leadership had improved significantly, following the successful campaigns of Mamata Banerjee's TMC in Bengal and MK Stalin's DMK in Tamil Nadu, both of which were handled by him.