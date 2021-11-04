Prashant Kishor To Advise Congress on Punjab 2022 Campaign? CM Channi Drops Hint

Prashant Kishor and his political consultancy Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) had been tasked with advising the Congress campaign in Punjab during the previous Assembly election in the state. Kishor's efforts proved successful when Captain Amarinder Singh led the Congress to a victory in the Assembly polls in 2017.

During that exact same period though, Kishor had also worked on the Congress' campaign in Uttar Pradesh (UP). Not only did the grand old party not perform well in UP in 2017, the experience of working together in UP was believed to have strained relations between the Congress and Kishor.