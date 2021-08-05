Call on Prashant Kishor's Entry 'Soon', Congress Could See Some Key Changes

For some weeks now, the buzz in the Congress has been that a new post of General Secretary in-charge for election strategy could be created for Kishor.

However, party insiders say that Kishor isn't particularly hung up on a specific post and he hasn't made any such demand from the Congress.

In fact, he is said to have been rather flexible during his discussions with the Congress leadership, focusing more on what needs to be done to make the party battle-ready to take on the BJP.