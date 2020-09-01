Pranab Da: A Politician From Bengal, But Not A Bengal Politician

Mukherjee’s initiation into politics happened in Bengal. Born to freedom fighter parents, his father was an early and loyal member of the Congress. Mukherjee delved into politics under the tutelage of veteran leader Ajoy Chakraborty who had formed the ‘Bangla Congress’, a split-off faction from the West Bengal Congress.

His first assignment was to handle the by-election campaign for VK Krishna Menon from Midnapore in 1969. He pulled off a successful campaign, and Krishna Menon beat the Congress candidate by over 1,87,000 votes.

This feat caught the eye of none other than Indira Gandhi who took Mukherjee under her wing and the rest, they say, is history.

Since then Mukherjee became a ‘Delhi politician’. He was considered to be one of Mrs Gandhi’s Man Fridays, was inducted into the Rajya Sabha in 1969, and then went on to serve as a member of her cabinet till she was assassinated in 1984.

It is then that Mukherjee had his second tryst with politics in Bengal.