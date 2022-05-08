Pramod Madhwaraj Joins BJP Hours After Quitting Congress in Karnataka

Just hours after tendering his resignation to the Indian National Congress, senior leader and former minister Pramod Madhwaraj joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Saturday, 7 May, in Bengaluru.

Attending the ceremony hosted by the Karnataka BJP 'Congress Mukta Bharatha,' were other senior leaders of Congress party, former state minister Varthur Prakash, former MLA Manjunath Gowda, Former Rajya Sabha Member KB Krishnamurthy, former MLC Sandesh Nagaraj, Mandya Congress Leader Ashok Jayaram and former IRS Officer Ashwingowda.