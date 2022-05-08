ADVERTISEMENT

Pramod Madhwaraj Joins BJP Hours After Quitting Congress in Karnataka

Former Fisheries, Youth Empowerment & Sports Minister Pramod Madhwaraj, close to former CM Siddaramaiah, joined BJP.

Ananth Shreyas
Published
Politics
1 min read
Pramod Madhwaraj Joins BJP Hours After Quitting Congress in Karnataka
i

Just hours after tendering his resignation to the Indian National Congress, senior leader and former minister Pramod Madhwaraj joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Saturday, 7 May, in Bengaluru.

Attending the ceremony hosted by the Karnataka BJP 'Congress Mukta Bharatha,' were other senior leaders of Congress party, former state minister Varthur Prakash, former MLA Manjunath Gowda, Former Rajya Sabha Member KB Krishnamurthy, former MLC Sandesh Nagaraj, Mandya Congress Leader Ashok Jayaram and former IRS Officer Ashwingowda.

Also Read

‘Bulldozer Model’: How Karnataka BJP Adopted a New Lexicon for Communal Politics

‘Bulldozer Model’: How Karnataka BJP Adopted a New Lexicon for Communal Politics
ADVERTISEMENT

Pramod Madhwaraj's resignation letter to the Congress said that his grievances weren't redressed and "no worthwhile steps had been taken" by the party.

The letter addressing KPCC President DK Shivakumar states, "Due to circumstances explained above I have reached a point wherein it is impossible for me to continue in the Congress party and do justice to the new post that has been assigned to me rececntly. Hence I have decided not to accept the Vice-Presidentship of KPCC and also to tender my resignation to the primary membership of the Congress party.”

Former Minister Madhwaraj’s decision to join adversarial ruling party has created a vacuum in Congress’s Udupi and Dakshina Kannada region. Pramod Madhwaraj’s father, popularly known as Malpe Madhwaraj, and mother Manorama Madhwaraj were both MLAs from the Congress party.

In the 2018 Assembly elections that were held in Karnataka, Pramod Madhwaraj lost the poll to BJP's Raghupati Bhat by a margin over 2,500 votes.

Also Read

Bommai a 'Common Man', Will Remain Karnataka CM: State BJP Chief Amid Rumours

Bommai a 'Common Man', Will Remain Karnataka CM: State BJP Chief Amid Rumours

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Edited By :Tejas Harad
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×