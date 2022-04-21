PPCC Writes to Punjab DGP To Cancel FIR Against Kumar Vishwas, Alka Lamba

The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) wrote to Punjab Police Director General of Police VK Bhawra on Thursday, 21 April, requesting him to cancel the First Information Report (FIR) registered against Alka Lamba and Kumar Vishwas.

The Punjab Police, on Wednesday, 20 April, had booked former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas under various charges for his remarks against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an interview during the Punjab Assembly elections earlier this year.

Meanwhile, they summoned Congress leader Alka Lamba to appear before the special investigation team at Sadar Rupnagar police station on 26 April in connection with her alleged derogatory statement against Kejriwal ahead of the Punjab polls.