Don’t Think 3rd, 4th Front Can Successfully Take on BJP: Kishor

Monday’s meeting between Kishor and Pawar lasted for about half an hour, as per an NDTV report.

Kishor had earlier visited Pawar at the latter's residence on 11 June in Mumbai and held a meeting for about three hours. The two reportedly discussed the prevailing political situation over lunch, but neither made a statement after the meet concluded.

The meet had come just a few days after Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut had spoken about a potential second version of UPA a few days ago, but “without the Congress”.