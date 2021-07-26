'PM's Latest Victim': Congress as BS Yediyurappa Resigns as Karnataka CM

Congress leader DK Shivakumar asked why the resignation was painful for Yediyurappa.

"Why was it painful? Pain because of whom? CM should express himself and inform the public so that they get clarity. Is it because people have suffered for two years due to COVID? Is it because of the government that you are sad," he asked.

Shivakumar added that Yediyurappa should inform the public why he was emotional while announcing his resignation.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Karnataka Minister K Sudhakar said that Yediyurappa's resignation was a surprise for him.

"He told me that he may receive a favourable decision from the high command by 26 July. But we all have to abide by the norms of the party. He is only quitting CM post, not active politics," Sudhakar told reporters, according to news agency ANI.