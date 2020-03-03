Political Storm in Maharashtra Over Quota to Muslims in Education

Meanwhile, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Tuesday said the party would back the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government if the NCP and Congress tried to pressurise the Sena to grant Muslim quota by pulling out. Mungantiwar told reporters that his party was of the view that reservation cannot be offered on the basis of religion.

“The stand the Shiv Sena has taken is right, they are talking about the Constitution. The Constitution does not provide for reservation based on religion,” the former state finance minister said.

“What is the crime of Sikhs and Christians if reservation is to be given (only to Muslims) on the basis of religion?” he asked.

The Union government has already carved out a 10 per cent quota for the economically backward classes which covers Muslims and Christians too, the BJP leader said.

“I think Uddhav-ji has taken a very good stand. Our alliance with the Sena was based on ideology. The Sena should not worry if the Congress and NCP are pressurising it on the issue,” he said.

