Rahul Gandhi Calls Budget ‘Long But Hollow,’ Manmohan Reacts
From Rahul Gandhi calling Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speech “hollow”, to former PM Manmohan Singh saying it had “too many confounding techniques”, from AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal claiming Delhi has been neglected to the Left’s Sitaram Yechury describing it as “just platitudes and slogans”, here is how the Opposition is reacting to the Union Budget 2020.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his disappointment, “Maybe this was the longest Budget speech in history but it had nothing, it was hollow. The main issue facing India is unemployment. I didn't see any strategic idea that would help our youth get jobs,” reported news agency ANI.
Manmohan Singh: ‘It’s Too Long, Too Many Confounding Techniques’
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh briefly spoke to the media about the Budget. He said, “It’s too long, too many confounding techniques.” Singh, however, declined to comment extensively on the Budget just yet, saying that he was yet to absorb it.
Arvind Kejriwal: ‘Delhi Neglected’
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Delhi had a lot of expectations from the Budget. But once again, Delhiites were neglected. Delhi does not fall in BJP's priority list, so why should Delhi vote for BJP? The question is also that when the BJP is disappointing Delhi before the election, will it keep its promises after the election?”
Yechury: ‘Just Platitudes And Slogans’
