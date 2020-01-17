Police Complaint Filed Against Rajinikanth For Lying About Periyar

Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam on Friday, 17 January, accused superstar Rajinikanth of "uttering a blatant lie" in connection with a 1971 rally held by social reformer Periyar, demanded his apology and also filed a police complaint seeking action against him.

DVK President Kolathur Mani, in a statement, alleged that the actor uttered a "blatant lie that the images of Lord Ram and Sita were taken nude in a rally, held as part of superstition eradication conference held in 1971 at Salem." The actor made the remarks at an event held by a magazine on 14 January, the outfit said.